AG raises preliminary issues in eligibility case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has already pronounced itself on legal provisions relating to President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August 12 general elections, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka has submitted.

Mr Kalaluka wonders why Katuba Member of Parliament Bampi Kapalasa wants the court to interpret some constitutional provisions and clarify if President Lungu can contest the general elections.

“The interpretation of articles 106 (1), (3) and (6) (a) and (b), in so far as it relates to the eligibility of Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to stand as presidential candidate during the 2021 general elections, has already been adjudicated upon by this honourable court,” Mr Kalaluka says.

In 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that after ascending to power in 2015 following the death of President Michael Sata, the incumbent only served one term.

But Mr Kapalasa has gone to the same court seeking interpretation of some constitutional provisions and clarify if