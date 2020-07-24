AG queries $1.2m mukula funds

STEVEN MVULA

ABOUT US$1.2 million raised from the sale of confiscated mukula logs may have been misapplied, the Auditor General’s report of 2018 has revealed.

The report states that Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) did not submit expenditure returns on US$1,200,000 to the Office of the Accountant General.

ZAFFICO was granted authority by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to export the mukula logs.

The company raised US$5,474,914 from the sale of the logs between September 8, 2016 and December 7, 2018.

On December 13, 2017, ZAFFICO was granted authority to retain US$1,200,000 for use on programmes it had requested.