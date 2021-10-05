AG finds diplomats wanting

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH 17th century writer and diplomat Henry Wotton once observed that an ambassador is simply someone sent abroad to lie and intrigue for the benefit of his country, today’s envoys tend to have a lot more on their plates.

But it appears some Zambian diplomats got more than was actually allowed.

The Auditor General (AG) has found Ministry of Foreign Affairs wanting for irregularly paying about K70,000 in housing allowances to nine officers who were already accommodated abroad by the Zambian missions.

The latest AG’s report has revealed that the ministry paid K69,352 housing allowances in Zambia for the nine officers as at June 30 this year despite the ministry paying for their accommodation in their respective missions.

"The report further disclosed that eight diplomats who had been recalled from various missions but had not been re-deployed by