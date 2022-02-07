AG aware of legal recourse in Lower Zambezi

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha is aware that some people have sought legal recourse against the State on the proposed mining project in Lower Zambezi National Park although his office has not yet received any documents. The debate is on whether Mwembeshi Resources Limited should go ahead with its large-scale mining activities in the national park. Environmentalist Robert Chimambo is seeking an order that mining activities in Lower Zambezi National Park violate the Constitution. Mr Chimambo, who has over four decades of experience at local, regional and international levels in environmental issues, also wants an order that Government withdraws the approval of an environmental impact statement. But in an interview yesterday, Mr Kabesha said he knows about the legal suit in the Constitutional Court but that he has not received any documentation to that effect. “I understand some people have gone to court. We will be filing a defence as soon as we receive the documents and only then can I give a position on the matter,” he said. Mr Kabesha said it is within anyone’s right to seek legal recourse. Centre for Environment Justice executive director Maggie Mwape said the proposed project is not good and President Hakainde Hichilema should use his executive powers to intervene and stop it.

Ms Mwape said claims that the mine is 40 kilometres away from the national park “do not in any way make it a good project”. “We have enough mines in the country and so this mine should not be a priority. So we appeal to the head of State to intervene,” she said. Ms Mwape said the developer cannot be blamed because all the processes were fulfilled. She has also proposed that the law on the environment should be reviewed because it has loopholes. “Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) initially rejected this project but the law empowers the minister to overturn any decision made by the agency. God made man to protect nature and Zambia being a Christian nation should do just that,” Ms Mwape said.

She said the proposed project is in contrast to and a deviation from pronouncements and CLICK TO READ MORE