Afunika finds connection

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

REGULARS at Livingstone’s Club Connect will remember that it is over a year since the venue was full as a result of a local musician performing there.

In fact, they have to go back to March when the stage was graced by award-winning reggae dancehall artiste T-Sean.

However, Afunika, the self-proclaimed king of the new version of Kalindula music, brought back those scenes on Saturday.

Even Afunika himself was happy.

“I am happy with the turn out. I saw the crowd as I was entering and I am impressed I must say. I am used performing before large crowds,” he told the Weekend Mail shortly before he took to the stage.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/