Afunika, Amayenge ASOZA meet in town

STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

NDOLA City was last Saturday treated to a double offering of kalindula music on the same night, with the king of the new version of the genre Afunika and the legendary Amayenge both in town.

Unfortunately or fortunately, they were not at the same venue.

While Amayenge were being hosted at the refurbished Kwacha Blue Mint Pub and Grill in town, Afunika was entertaining guests who had turned up for the official opening of Crossroads Hotel in Hillcrest.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/