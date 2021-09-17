After Ten dragged to court

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

KITWE City Council (KCC) and three other organisations have dragged After Ten restaurant to court for allegedly administering poisonous food stuff to members of the public. The restaurant is facing three counts of administering poisonous food and preparing food in unsanitary conditions. Particulars of the offence in count one are that Clint Kamwendo, being a director at the restaurant, sold food which had a harmful pesticide to Sam Chizika on August 29, this year. In count two, on the material day, Kamwendo is also accused of administering food which had a harmful pesticide to Jemimah Mwale and Jadiel Mwale. In count three, it is alleged that Kamwendo prepared and sold food in unsanitary conditions to members of the public.

When the matter came up in the Kitwe Magistrate’s Court, it was heard that the defendant was unavailable as he was unwell.

The court adjourned the matter to September 29 this year for commencement of trial. About 200 people from Kitwe and Chingola were hospitalised after consuming chicken shawarma from the renowned restaurant. This prompted the local authority to close operations at the Chingola branch and the main branch in Kitwe to pave way for investigations. Investigations conducted into the incident revealed that lettuce (vegetable), a shawarma ingredient, was laced with CLICK TO READ MORE