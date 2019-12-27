Afrisports want FAZ Ethics Committee dissolved

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

COPPERBELT Division Two side Afrisports have written to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) proposing the dissolution of the Ethics Committee at the emergency council meeting scheduled for February 1 next year.

According to the letter obtained by the Sports Mail dated December 20, 2019 addressed to FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala and copied to FIFA and the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), Afrisports secretary Felix Mulenga has requested that the dissolution of the Cephas Katongo-led Ethics Committee be included as an item agenda for the emmergency council meeting CLICK TO READ MORE