‘Africans should choose own growth models’

EMELDA MWITWA, Dar es Salaam

AFRICA needs development models chosen by its people, inspired by unique needs and constraints, the Patriotic Front (PF) said at a conference of African governing parties here yesterday.Representing PF secretary general Davies Mwila at the high-level meeting, member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe said much as Zambia and other African states need to learn from successful economic ideologies of others, it should not be a “cut and paste affair”.

“Looking at the journey China has travelled to this point, Zambia under the Patriotic Front is ready to learn from what works and what does not work,” said Mr Mbewe, who is accompanied to the summit by Northern Province PF secretary Benny Kabwela.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/