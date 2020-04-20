Africab becomes 1st ZABS certified conduit pipe manufacturer

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

AFRICAB has become the first factory in the country to be a Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) certified PVC conduit pipe manufacturer.

Company sales manager Nervous Lungu said in an interview on Saturday that the development is a step in the right direction.

“It means a lot to become the first factory to be ZABS certified with respect of PVC conduit pipe manufacturing. We are making the pipes in Lusaka along Mungwi Road and CLICK TO READ MORE