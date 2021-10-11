Africa to establish sustainable human vaccines

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH the African continent remains one of the most hit by coronavirus, it only produces one percent of its vaccine needs. African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative (AVMI) executive director Patrick Tippoo says the continent imports 99 percent of the medication required for her population. Mr Tippoo said this recently when he interacted with the Global Health Research Initiative (GHRI) fellows. He said AVMI has started working towards advancing establishment of sustainable human vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa. “This requires the right level of political and technical support. A number of regional hubs could be established,” he said. Mr Tippoo said as of this year, there are only six active African vaccine manufacturers, including Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa. Ghana, Morocco and Algeria are among the other countries aspiring to join the list. He said there is need for African nations to put necessary structures in place and start producing coronavirus vaccines to meet the growing demand for the medication on the continent. And GHRI trainer Esther Nakazzi also echoed the fact that Africa only manufactures one percent vaccines as the majority of it is imported. Ms Nakkazi said Africa needs to rally behind the Addis Declaration on Immunisation (ADI) where African leaders pledged to ensure everyone in the continent receives the full benefits of immunisation. In April this year, the African Union (AU) and the Africa Centre for Disease Control hosted a two-day summit on ‘Expanding Africa’s vaccine manufacturing for health security’. The AU set a goal that by 2040, Africa should be able to produce 60 percent of the vaccines it uses.

To achieve this, the summit recommended strengthening of regulatory frameworks, access to finance, technology, intellectual property, market design and demand intelligence, among others.