Africa hails liberator KK

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda for being an inspiration and great motivator to many world leaders.

Mr Ramaphosa, who is also African Union (AU) chairperson, said the continent is grateful for Dr Kaunda’s many years of fighting for justice, freedom and equality not only in Africa but globally.

He said this when he joined other world leaders and dignitaries in wishing Dr Kaunda a happy 96th birthday in a televised message on South African Broadcasting Corporation monitored by the Zambian High Commission in that country.

"Many leaders in the world today are standing on broad shoulders of Dr Kaunda as he was always available to give counsel and