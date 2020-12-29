Africa GreenCo Group: Game-changer to halting darkness

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE year 2020 was characterised by load shedding in the wake of the 810 megawatts (MW) energy deficit, which was triggered by droughts experienced in the previous years.

This year has seen ‘preconditions for take-off’ being set in a quest to develop a reliable energy mix.

The projects both private and public sectors initiated, when actualised, could make load shedding a thing of the past as there will be enough power supply and most importantly promote the development of renewable energy.

Notable among the projects are the planned development of an intermediary renewable energy buyer/supplier and power services provider.

The project being developed by Africa GreenCo Group, together with its Lusaka-based operating company GreenCo Power Services, will be a game-changer in the energy space.

The investment of US$1.5 million by Denmark’s Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and Private Infrastructure Development Group’s InfraCo Africa (InfraCo) will enable GreenCo to strengthen the national and Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) electricity markets and to facilitate a shift away from the current single buyer model.

With the region having renewable energy potential and being in urgent need for more energy generation to support economic recovery and provide clean and affordable energy, GreenCo’s model could offer key innovations in the architecture of the electricity market and achieve better value with more electricity generation and CLICK TO READ MORE