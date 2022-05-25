Africa Freedom Day significance

PANIC CHILUFYA

TODAY, Zambia and the rest of the continent is celebrating African Freedom Day, a day attached to the liberation of Africa. During the struggle, young people fought alongside the forefathers to ensure the total liberation of Africa. For the past two years, the day has not been publicly commemorated due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. This year, the continent can once again reflect on the importance of the day which marks the determination of African people to free themselves from colonialism. The day marks the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963 but later changed to be known as the African Union (AU). The role that young people played during the liberation struggle on the continent is well documented. Young people volunteered their time to ensure that African countries that were still under foreign domination got independent and their right to self-determination. This scenario can easily be likened to what happened during last year’s elections when young people went out in overwhelming numbers to make sure that their voices were heard and their vote made the difference. They took ownership of the process to elect leaders they hoped would meet their needs and aspirations. Because of the environment prior to elections; young people realised they had to be actively involved in the electoral process in order to make that difference in lives. They had challenges of school fees, tuition fees, jobs and empowerment opportunities that needed to be seriously addressed. In this case, young people learnt they had to fight for the economic liberation of the country in much the same way that the young people pre-independence, fought for the continent’s political liberation. The input of young people during last year’s election cannot be taken too lightly; it is hoped that young people will not be discouraged to participate in the governance process of the country because they feel that the dreams, that motivated them to stand in those long queues that chilly August morning have not been met. It is equally important to appreciate that it takes a long time to achieve desired change immediately at any level and it also calls for patience. Young people need to persevere as they wait upon Government to deliver on its promises. In the meantime, they should take advantage of all the empowerment initiatives Government is putting in place for their benefit.

Reaction to last week’s article:

Dear Ms. Chilufya

I have just finished reading through the article you authored in today’s Zambia Daily Mail newspaper of 18th May, 2022. I have found your article very interesting and refreshing. Thank you so much for the time you took to put together your thoughts on a matter affecting learners in Zambia. I found the article refreshing because I spent over 17 years working on education financing and funding matters. I led the study that culminated into the extension of the National School Nutrition Programme from primary schools to secondary schools in South Africa in 2008. These are matters that are close to my heart because these programmes help the needy in our societies in Africa that are extremely poor and unequal in terms of income

Whenever there is scope, I would be happy to collaborate with you in these important areas of work.

C. Bowa

Happy African Freedom Day

Remember, children are our future, until next week, take care.

For comments: pcmalawochilufya@yahoo.com