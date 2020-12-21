Afreximbank preaches factoring to Zambia, African SMEs

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA and Africa move towards integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), factoring will be a viable alternative financing instrument for supporting SMEs at a time when traditional commercial banks lending is tightening, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) says.

Factoring is a financial transaction in which a business sells its accounts receivable to a third party at a discount and helps companies to improve their short-term cash needs by selling their receivables in return for an injection of cash from the factoring company.

Afreximbank’s Intra-African Trade Initiative managing director Kanayo Awani said access to finance for SMEs will play a key role in intra-regional trade under AfCFTA, thus the need to accelerate factoring.

Ms Awani said this recently at the opening of a virtual workshop that focused on opportunities for factoring in Africa.

"SMEs constitute the greatest proportion of the continent's industrial fibre, accounting for about 80 percent of businesses and