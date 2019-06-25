Afreximbank disburses $8bn for single market

KALONDE NYATI, Moscow, Russia

OUT of the pledged finance of US$25billion finance support to intra-African trade, African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed about US$8 billion for smooth implementation of a single market.

The funding for the period 2017-21 is aimed at financing projects that will facilitate regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/