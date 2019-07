ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

AFRICAN Development Bank Group (AfDB) is saddened that from the mining sector’s US$4 billion annual imports of goods and services, very little is bought in Zambia.

The country’s economy is dominated by copper mining accounting for over 70 percent of Zambia’s foreign exchange earnings and about 14 percent in gross domestic product (GDP).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/