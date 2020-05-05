AfDB nods power projects

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has commended Zambia for strides made in power generation projects, saying the move will go a long way in making the country a model on the continent.

In a statement issued by AfDB communications unit on Friday, the bank said hydro power and solar projects developed in the recent years have helped the country to grow its energy portfolio.

Zambia’s power generation is shy of 3,000 megawatts (MW) although the country is currently facing load-shedding due to the drought experienced during the 2018-2019 rainy season.

"Zambia generates practically all its energy production from its own primary resources: biomass, coal and hydro-electricity, with flagship plants such as