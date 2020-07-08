AfDB gives State $4m for renewable energy

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has secured US$4 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for technical assistance to build capacity of financial institutions under the renewable energy financing framework.

Under the programme, US$154 million has been approved, Green Climate Fund has committed an investment of US$52.5 million and AfDB has co-financed US$51.5 million.

In an interview recently, National Designated Authority monitoring and evaluation specialist Natzi Sinyangwe said out of the US$4 million secured from AfDB, US$1.5 million will be used to build capacity of Zanaco and National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

The remaining US$2.5 million will be used to build capacity at the