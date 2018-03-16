AfDB for poverty fight

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) says southern Africa has made significant progress in the fight against poverty through the implementation of policies aimed at boosting industrialisation and job creation.

Bank deputy director general for southern Africa Josephine Ngure said the various policy measures that have been implemented by countries in the region have helped in the enhancement of people’s livelihood.

"The southern Africa region has made considerable progress in the fight against poverty and improvements in the quality of life of its inhabitants through the implementation of policies targeting the acceleration of industrialisation, the promotion of growth and job creation," Dr Ngure said in the Southern Africa Economic Outlook Report for 2018 released by the AfDB recently.