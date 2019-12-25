‘AfDB debt will be settled’

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has imposed sanctions on Zambia for non-payment of US$1.4 million debt but Government says the nation should not panic because it will settle the bill in due course.

Yesterday, the AfDB posted on its website that it had put sanctions on Zambia for failing to repay the loan, joining countries such as Zimbabwe, Somalia and Sudan on the blacklist.

But the Ministry of Finance said the sanctions imposed by the continental financial institution over the US$1.4 million debt should not cause panic as progress in settling the loan is being made