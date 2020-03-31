AfDB cushions COVID-19 impact on countries

KALONDE NYATI, FRANCIS LUNGU

Lusaka

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has joined other multilateral institutions in providing support to countries in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with the organisation raising a US$3 billion bond.

The remarkable three-year bond will help alleviate the economic and social impact the coronavirus will have on livelihoods and Africa’s economies.

Last week, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund announced US$14 billion and US$50 billion facilities respectively aimed at supporting economies as the COVID-19 takes its toll on the world economy CLICK TO READ MORE