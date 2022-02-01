AfDB, all-weather friend

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo’s appeal to the African Development Bank (AfDB) for budget support for the engagement of 11,200 health workers and 30,000 teachers this year is justified. The AfDB Group’s mission is to help member countries reduce poverty, improve living conditions for Africans and mobilise resources for the continent’s economic and social development.

Government’s desire falls within the mission as the engagement of thousands of health workers and teachers will greatly contribute to the alleviation of poverty in Zambia in various ways. The gesture will help reduce unemployment levels while the new employees will not only help in enhancing service delivery, but their earnings will also stimulate economic activities across the country as their spending power will be felt in almost all the sectors. Government is currently implementing a free education policy, which has significantly raised enrolment levels in public schools to the extent that the few available teachers will be overwhelmed, with teachers’ unions fearing that it will compromise the quality of education. Government, too, has a programme of upgrading more schools and building more infrastructure to accommodate the ever-growing population, hence the need for more teachers and support staff such as drivers, among others. The health sector needs a lot of attention as the few nurses, clinical officers, doctors and support staff are required to offer the much-needed quality health care delivery, especially with the outbreak of coronavirus, which has added to the disease burden.

Government is faced with no choice but to bring on board more teachers and health workers at the risk of stressing the already overstretched Treasury. The AfDB Group, which plays an oversight role in monitoring the country’s economic development, is fully aware that Zambia’s economy fell into a deep recession due to the adverse impact of the COVID–19 pandemic. Real gross domestic product contracted by an estimated 4.9 percent in 2020, after growing by four percent in 2018 and 1.9 percent in 2019. AfDB noted that the output contraction is the result of an unprecedented deterioration in all the key sectors of the economy. It is aware that failure to effectively implement the Economic Recovery Programme (ERP), which is intended to resolve most of the critical economic constraints – such as debt sustainability and stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment – could also pose a high risk to Zambia’s economy. The new dawn administration has committed itself to implementing the ERP, but results will not be achieved overnight, hence Mr Kakubo requesting AfDB to come on board and partner with Government in its quest to bring more personnel in the education and health sectors.

The AfDB’s role in this case will be to help the Government mobilise resources for the Treasury to support the over 40,000 workers to be added to the payroll. AfDB is not new to Zambia. Since 1971, the Bank has committed more than US$1 billion to Zambia through mainly support towards public sector infrastructure projects in agriculture, industry, water and sanitation, energy, social sector (education and health), transport and multi-sector (primarily general budget support). The predominant financing modalities are project loans/ grants.

As Zambia’s all-weather friend which has supported the country in many sectors, AfDB should yet again come on board and meet the country at its point of need.