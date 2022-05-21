AfCON preps get Frankie boost

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast yesterday received a huge boost following the citizenship committee decision to grant Scotland-based defender Frankie Musonda a passport. However, United States of America-based defender Aime Mabika is likely to miss the matches against Ivory Coast and Comoros Island as his eligibility is still under investigation. Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security public relations officer Nephas Chifuta confirmed in an interview yesterday that the citizenship committee sat and has given a go-ahead to issue Musonda with a Zambian passport. Musonda is on the books of Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers. Chifuta said Mabika, who features for Inter Miami, which is co-owned by former England and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham, is yet to be cleared.

He said investigations into the eligibility of Mabika to be given a Zambian passport have continued and findings will be communicated to the nation soon. Chifuta could not state when investigations into Mabika's eligibility will be concluded but the defender is likely to miss the games against Ivory Coast and Comoros. Zambia face Ivory Coast in Yamoussoukro on June 3 and four days later take on Comoros at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. "Yes, indeed the Home Affairs and Internal Security did receive the requests from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for the naturalisation of Frankie Musonda and Aime Mabika," he said. "The committee responsible for scrutiny of applications did sit and have cleared