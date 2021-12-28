AfCON or nothing

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IN AN ideal scenario, the Zambia national team coach should have by now selected the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month. But nothing has been ideal for the Chipolopolo the last few years with the team failing to qualify for the last three editions of the Confederation of African Football flagship competition. For all the success that Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga may have scored in other areas since taking over the reins of Football House, failing to qualify for the Africa Cup remains the biggest negative of his legacy. Not for the first time, he is hoping something can change. For the next Africa Cup to be hosted in Ivory Coast in 2023, Kamanga has set qualification as the barest minimum for the Chipolopolo coach – whoever that will be. FAZ is in the process of recruiting a new coach to replace Beston Chambeshi, who coached the Chipolopolo on an interim basis as the team attempted to qualify for the Qatar FIFA World Cup next year but without success. Kamanga said the association has no doubt that the next coach who will be taking over the job on a permanent basis from Serbian Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, who had a doomed stint at the helm of the Chipolopolo, will meet its expectations. He said Zambia is full of football talent as demonstrated by the success of the junior teams. “We have no doubt that the next coach will be able to meet our expectations that will have the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification as a key benchmark,” he said in his online weekly column. “Our country is replete with so much talent as demonstrated by the success of the junior teams.” Kamanga is also happy with the progress foreign-based Zambian players are making at their respective clubs, which has given FAZ the belief that the Chipolopolo will transform into a strong force. “We are also happy to look back on the tremendous steps made by CLICK TO READ MORE