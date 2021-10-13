Afcon 2023, 2026 W/Cup preps start now

ROBINSON KUNDA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

WITH hopes of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup already over, Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) vice-president Lewis Shambulo says Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) should start preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup by early appointing a substantive national team coach who will keep the players together.

Meanwhile, seasoned football administrator Simataa Simataa says the current poor performance of the senior national team is an indication that the problem at hand goes beyond the technical bench.

Shambulo said FAZ has been appointing coaches a few months before the qualifiers for major tournaments and, as a result, the team has been failing.

He said long-term planning is important and the association should offer a minimum of two years to any coach that they will appoint.

“What we have been seeing previously is that a coach is given three months; now that’s too short you can’t do anything,” he said. “What needs to be done is that if they want to maintain Beston Chambeshi they should give him a CLICK TO READ MORE