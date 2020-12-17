AfCFTA opens borders

FELIX NKINKE, Lusaka

IN MARCH this year, a Kitwe-based traditional fashion designer who is specialised in chitenge outfits was flapping through a local newspaper when he pounced on an article that said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will come into effect on January 1, 2021.

The article went on to elaborate what the AfCFTA is and what it will bring to the continent as well as what it means for small-scale entrepreneurs like himself.

Having had prior knowledge about the AfCFTA, Nathan Mutela was excited at the news that soon African borders will open to free trade.

Mr Mutela couldn’t wait any longer.

He needed free trading in Africa to begin as soon as possible as it will be so conducive for his traditional clothing business.

He was also eager to take advantage of reduced tariffs and a consolidated market to expand the operations of his tailoring business that exports traditional outfits to the East African market.

“I am hoping that soon I can take my value-added outfits to other African countries without problems of rules of origin. I could then make more profit, expand my business and hire more people,” Mr Mutela said.

As a matter of fact, high tariffs and non-tariff barriers such as customs delays and administrative bottlenecks at border posts highlight the challenges facing most African traders and at the same time emphasise a strong desire by traders for a free trade zone.

