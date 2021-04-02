AfCFTA national strategy to benefit non-traditional products

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) national strategy will increase exports of non-traditional products like maize and edible oils.

Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga said the country has been depending on copper for a long time.

Speaking recently during a workshop to finalise the roll-out plan for the implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement national strategy, Mr Mulenga said a number of local products need to be exported.

“The promotion of export trade will be key for Zambia to enhance productivity, employment creation and attain sustainable and CLICK TO READ MORE