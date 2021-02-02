UPTAKE OF INSURANCE BY ADULTS INCREASE BY TWO PERCENT

LET me begin by warmly welcoming you to our first article in 2021 after a few weeks sabbatical.

Well, I thought the best way to start our column this year was by sharing some good news from the Finscope study of 2020, which was recently released.

According to the report, adult Zambians’ insurance uptake had increased from 2.8 per cent in 2015 to five per cent in 2020. Such is a step in the right direction, and more needs to be done.

The Financial Scoping (Finscope) survey is a research tool developed by FinMark Trust to address the need for credible financial sector information specifically.

Other key stakeholders involved include the Bank of Zambia, as implementers of the FinScope 2020 Survey, in collaboration with Financial Sector Deepening Zambia (FSD Zambia), Rural Finance Expansion Programme (RUFEP), German Savings Banks Foundation for International Cooperation (SBFIC), United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), Ministry of Finance, Pensions and Insurance Authority (PIA), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The strategic aim of the Finscope is to provide high-level financial data, highlight the challenges and financial services.

Thus, enabling the providers of such financial services to broaden their reach.

The first survey was published in 2009, and another report followed it in 2015.

These are useful findings which further provide opportunities to assess and measure financial inclusion levels in the country.

Insurance has been one of the sectors included in the Finscope survey.

“Payment of a premium for risk of an event happening, where the payout is made if or when the event occurs,” is the ‘insurance uptake’ definition in the report.

This definition covers the critical elements of insurance, which is anchored on the risk transfer mechanism.

Fadun (2013) defined insurance as a risk transfer mechanism from which organisations can minimise their adverse financial costs of uncertain events or potential financial losses and reduce financial losses on the company.

Although Fadun only included organisations in the definition, the intention is similar for individuals.

The 2020 Finscope study revealed that Zambia had a population of about 17.9 million out of which the adult population was 9.5 million. From this population, 53.4 per cent of the adults live in rural areas while the rest are in urban areas.

This revelation is significant to insurance formulation of appropriate strategies to increase the uptake of insurance.

For example, given that most of the population is in rural areas, insurers cannot successfully employ the same urban areas.

The lifestyle in rural areas is different.

Overall, financial inclusion increased to 69.4 per cent from 59.3 per cent in 2015. It represented 83.8 per cent of adults in urban areas being financially included than 56.9 per cent of their rural counterparts.

Financial inclusion is defined as “individuals using formal financial products/services provided by institutions formally regulated”.

However, the definition is not exclusive usage because the individuals may equally use informal products or services.

As revealed in the report, more adults in urban areas are financially included than in rural areas.

In terms of formal financial inclusion, there was an increase to 61.2 per cent from 38.2 per cent in 2015.

The informal financial inclusion reduced to 32.2 per cent from 37.9 per cent in 2015. The adults who are financially excluded accounted for 30 per of the adult population.

Regarding the barriers to the uptake of insurance products, the primary challenge highlighted in the study was lack of awareness.

About 49 per cent of respondents said they had never heard of insurance. It is consistent with other studies that have been carried and will be shared on this platform.

Indeed people cannot buy what they are not aware of; hence, the industry needs to re-strategise to harness insurance awareness; not taking way effort put in hitherto.

Another critical factor was affordability. Under this variable, about 25.5 per cent of respondents indicated that they could not afford insurance.

This result needs to be analysed further, and insurers need to think about appropriate products that will be afforded by the masses.

The two factors of awareness and affordability indeed significantly impact the uptake of insurance in Zambia.

Other factors revealed in the report include risk attitude, claims payout perception by the respondents, accessibility vis-à-vis not knowing where to buy insurance, lack of appreciation of insurance benefits and how insurance works.

Although the survey revealed an increase in insurance products’ uptake among the adult population in Zambia, a lot still needs to be done.

Given that mobile phone usage of financial products by the adult population recorded the highest increase, vis-à-vis from 14 per cent in 2015 to 58.5 percent, creates a single ample opportunity for insurers to exploit.

The mobile phones remain an avenue which once maximised may lead to the disruption of the insurance sector.

Comments: w.twaambo@gmail.com or Insurance Platform Facebook group or follow me on LinkedIn on my Facebook page.