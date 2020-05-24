Adultery costs man K7,500

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

ADULTERY has cost a man K7,500 after the wife of another man confessed in court to having had sex with him three times.

The Livingstone Local Court ordered Muleya Moono, of unknown address in Ngwenya Township, to pay Ashild Mwiinde for committing adultery with his wife, Melody Mubukwanu.

Mwiinde told the court that he wanted Moono to pay K25,000 as compensation for committing adultery with Mubukwanu.

Mwiinde said he married his wife after being charged K3,500, out of which he