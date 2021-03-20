Adoption process will be impartial – Mwila

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

NO MEMBER of the Patriotic Front (PF) central committee (MCC) will be given preferential treatment during the process of adopting the governing party’s candidates for the August 12 general elections.

The party’s secretary general, Davies Mwila, said yesterday the central committee, as the decision-making organ, will be impartial.

Addressing the newly-elected Kennedy Kamba-led Lusaka Province PF executive committee members, Mr Mwila said ordinary members who want to contest parliamentary seats should not worry that MCCs will be favoured.

"No one will be adopted on the basis that they are members of