‘Adjust entry fees for foreigners at Victoria Falls’

NDANGWA MWITTAH

Livingstone

A LIVINGSTONE-BASED tour operator has called on the Ministry of Tourism and Arts to consider adjusting entry fees for foreign nationals at the Victoria Falls.

Abseil Zambia and Smiles Tours and Safaris operations manager Mulele Sikaneta said the current rate of US$20 for foreign nationals is not benefiting the National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC).

Mr Sikaneta said the Victoria Falls is the only tourism attraction that entices foreign nationals to Livingstone, and that NHCC would benefit more if the entry fee is increased.

“What is US$20 to someone who is paying US$4,000 for a return ticket to come into the country? This is the only gold mine we have in Livingstone, but we are not getting much from it,” he said.

Mr Sikaneta, in an interview recently, proposed that the entry fees be hiked to US$100. CLICK TO READ MORE