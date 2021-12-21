Addressing gender-based violence amid coronavirus pandemic

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

YOUNG Women Christian Association (YWCA) has been one of the key actors in the fight against gender-based violence for many years. It is responsible for rescuing countless victims who flee from abusive homes or relationships. The organisation has had a huge impact in many communities around the country through different forms of sensitisation in hopes of educating women and the communities at large on the dangers of the GBV and the trauma it causes. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation has faced serious consequences recording tremendous increase in the number of GBV cases. Addressing the media during a breakfast meeting held to address GBV in the wake of COVID-19 and during the opening of a girls indaba, YWCA programme chairperson Irene Mulaishyo said the organisation received 587 clients in 2020 compared to 398 and 431 in 2019 and 2018, respectively, by the third quarter of 2021 YWCA received 542 clients. She sees the rise in the number of GBV cases as a clear indication of the severe form of the vice in the communities, with clients coming from different parts of the country in an effort to flee from the abuse they are subjected to. “At the time that they need our services, clients do not think of any COVID in any sense as at that time all they need is assistance,” she said. Ms Mulaishyo believes the pandemic, coupled with GBV, is a deadly situation for GBV survivors as they do not only lose their sources of livelihoods but also suffer serious forms of GBV in silence.

And YWCA Children in crisis programme coordinator Sabrina Amanzi explains the centre has a capacity of 15, and has an emergency improvised bedspace for two. "Generally we receive clients who are survivors of GBV from the police, and also human trafficking