Adding value to moringa

SUNDAY PROFILE with JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

AT A tender age of five, Nkole Chanda was a celebrity who did not realise she was, neither did society recognise who she was.

It was in 1981 when as a Grade One pupil at Lake Road Primary School in Lusaka’s Kabulonga, an advertising agent placed the young girl along others on a Dynamo detergent paste.

Born to Edward and Catherine Chanda in 1976, Ms Chanda, first-born of the four children in the family, attributes her determination to her father, who is now late.

Over the years, Ms Chanda has maintained her ‘shining star’ status by transforming herself into an entrepreneur in the agriculture industry.

Being young, Ms Chanda did not understand what it meant to appear on advertisements of a leading detergent paste other than thinking it was just one of those many black and white photographs her parents took of her.

“I was young and did not really understand what it meant to be on that advert. For me it was just like any other photographs my parents took of me and other family members,” Ms Chanda said in an interview from her Ibex Hill home in Lusaka.

She said it was at a time society did not relate to people they saw on advertisements as they believed such individuals did not exist in real life