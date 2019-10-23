‘Add value to arts’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA needs to develop standards in the arts and craft sector to scale up production and product quality to compete favourably on the international markets.

Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry (MCTI) Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga said Zambia’s exports on handicrafts remain low due to ever-changing global trends and stiff competition.

During a MCTI, National Arts Council and Private Enterprise Programme Zambia (PEPZ) consultative workshop on the arts and crafts sector in Zambia yesterday, Mr Mulenga said the global community is constantly looking for quality and