Actualise Zambia as Christian Nation

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA today marks 29 years of being a Christian Nation, the faithful have been challenged to do more to actualise Christianity.

Victory Ministries founder Nevers Mumba also wants Zambians to use the day to assess themselves on how they relate with each other across various divides.

He has proposed that the day of national prayer, fasting and reconciliation be observed on December 29 instead of October 28 to give the day [Christian nation commemoration] more prominence.

Dr Mumba, who is MMD ‘New Hope’ president, said in an interview yesterday that the commemoration of Zambia as a Christian nation should be given eminence because it defines the country.

"Instead, we have given more prominence to day of national prayer, fasting and