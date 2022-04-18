Actualise bilateral agreements

OF THE eight countries Zambia is land-linked with, it shares the longest border with Angola to the west.The Zambia-Angola border is 1,110km in length. It runs from the tripoint with the Democratic Republic of Congo in NorthWestern Province, sharing a series of rivers, two straight-line segments on the 13th parallel and the 22nd meridian, then a series of straightline segments along the limit of the Kwando River eastern floodplain.Besides Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,which lies to the north, other neighbouring countries are Tanzania to the north-east, Malawi to the east,Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia to the south.Given this neighbourliness, it is only imperative that Zambia should enjoy sound bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of the two countries.Both countries have comparative advantages which, if utilised, can result in a win-win situation, socioeconomically.It is a pity that despite the many agreements Angola and Zambia have been signing, not much has been achieved.It is therefore commendable that the new dawn administration has decided to restore stalled bilateral agreements with Angola.The restoration offers multiple mutual benefits to the two countries.Angola shares a long border with Zambia, with many of its

communities in border areas dependent on Zambia for food,medical and other supplies.Restoration of the agreements will enable the two countries to exploit the trade opportunities and to formalise the largely informal trade between the two countries.It is inconceivable that Angola should be importing most of its

needs from Brazil when it can easily import from Zambia.It is also in the best interest of Zambia to import its petroleum products from Angola. The restoration will therefore enable the two countries to exploit the vast opportunities reposed in their comparative advantages. It will also facilitate the realisation of a number of projects such as the stalled North West Rail to connect Zambia to Lobito Bay in Angola. The agreement will unlock the deadlock that halted the operationalisation of the BTA for six years.In a joint communique, Minister

of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga and his Angolan counterpart Victor Fernandes underscored the need for the two countries to deepen their trade relations through redefining the existing policy and legal framework for bilateral trade engagements.It is unacceptable that the two countries, which share a very long border, can still have low trade volumes, which stood at about US$5 million in 2021. The agreement has seen the

two countries listing 150 products to be exported duty-free to both countries, covering agriculture,extractive, agro-processing and manufacturing sectors, among others.In fact, the list is endless as it does not include non-traditional foods and products, as well as labour. Angola is recovering from one of the longest civil wars and it needs help to recover fully. As a good neighbour, Zambia should avail herself to help out.Government should sensitise the business community on the need to intensify efforts aimed at creating mutually beneficial commercial and investment partnerships.While focus will be on the formal trade between the two countries aimed at creating and exploiting value chains between the two countries and at regional level,small-scale traders should not be left out.The bilateral trade agreements should be translated at their level through the provincial and district chambers of commerce.It is also an opportunity to revisit stalled projects such as the Benguela

Railway project and the planned oil pipeline from Angola to Zambia.Government should actualise projects such as the ShangomboRivungo canal project to foster trade between Zambia and Angola.It is also time to build border facilities along the Zambia-Angola border as well as constructing and upgrading road infrastructure leading to the Angolan border.