Activists decry dog rights violation

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

GERSHOM Mwate is a street vendor around Manda Hill in Lusaka, but he is one hawker who earns good money when he cuts a good deal.

Just the sale of one dog earns him about K3,000. In a good week, he sells three dogs and goes home with K 9,000.

After talking to Gershom, I meet another dog vendor who offers me a German Shepherd for K3,000.

He was initially selling the dog for K3,000, but after some bargaining, he comes down to K2, 500.

I ask for documentation for the dog to check its actual lineage and to see if it is vaccinated, he has none, although he insists that it is a pure breed.