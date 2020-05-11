ActionAid calls for capital gains property tax

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

WITH the mushrooming of commercial properties across the country, ActionAid Zambia has implored Government to introduce capital gains property tax to increase revenue collection amid the coronavirus and reduced economic activities.

Capital gains tax is a levy on the profit realised on the sale of a non-inventory asset.

Country director Nalucha Ziba said the proposed tax will assist the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) meet its revenue targets amid anticipated challenges in the second quarter.

“The introduction of the capital gains property tax is more progressive and will help maximise national revenue during this period. Yes, Zambia has a Property Transfer Tax (PTT) which covers sales of all types of property at five percent. “However, this property tax structure is problematic. First, the five percent tax is on the value of CLICK TO READ MORE