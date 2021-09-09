Action needed against cadres

REPORTS of political cadres still prowling in markets and bus stations suggest that the problem is not getting the full attention needed from the police. President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance against cadreism alone cannot entirely dissuade gangs from involving themselves in illegal activities in markets and bus stations. It is now time for the police to move in and impose their authority to ensure that the President’s directive is adhered to by everyone regardless of party affiliation. What the law enforcement agency needs to understand is that the issue at hand is no longer about partisan finger-pointing. The police should act without looking over their shoulders because a strong message against political cadre hooliganism in markets and bus stations has already been sent by the new government. The tragedy of the police delaying to take a strong stand over the matter is that it will be difficult to uproot the cadres from markets and bus stations a few months from now if left unchecked.

It should be noted that United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters in these markets and bus stations had hoped to take over the reigns of power after the Patriotic Front’s (PF) departure. Therefore, police should not be fooled by the absence of partisan flags flying around market places and bus stations. Some UPND cadres might try to legitimise their presence by devising another way of illegally collecting money from businessmen and women, thereby denying local authorities revenue the same way PF cadres did. However, we thank the police for arresting people alleged to be behind the production of a receipt labelled UPND Intercity Security and Marketeers Community posted on social media. Why should there be parallel revenue collection from that of the local authority in markets and bus stations? The President has categorically stated that collection of revenue in markets and bus stations should be left to local authorities. The money is supposed to go to service delivery in communities and market places themselves. Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba’s directive to deputy police commissioners on Tuesday to stop political cadres from harassing people in markets and bus stations is welcome, albeit somewhat belatedly. The President made this directive two weeks ago and it is unfortunate that reports of harassment by cadres in markets and bus stations are emerging now. We also urge local authorities to work with the police so that political cadres frustrating their work are identified and flushed out. Local authorities should not be intimidated by anyone because power has been given back to them. This is the time local authorities can make the most out of their efforts to collect revenues in markets and bus stations when there is no other competition from political cadres. It does not make sense for cadres to manage markets when the money they collect only goes into their pockets at the expense of national development.

Traders should also help the police by identifying those that are still involved in illegal activities in these public places.

Failure to do so will only exacerbate the problem of cadres in markets and bus stations. The onus is on market traders and bus operators to ensure that they do not harbour cadre mentality at their trading places.