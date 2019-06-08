Acquitted town clerk, 4 directors back in court

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Livingstone High Court has ordered a retrial in a case where Chipata town clerk Vivian Chikoti and four former Livingstone City Council directors were acquitted of failure to follow laid down procedures in the disbursement of personal loans to procure personal vehicles.

The directors who were jointly charged with Ms Chikoti, who is former Livingstone town clerk are Jammie Mukwato [planning], Chabala Chanda, [public health], Kingsley Siasinyanga [finance] and Rosemary Chona [administration].