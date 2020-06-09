Accused wife killer pleads to have psychiatrists examine him

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A TEACHER of Lusaka accused of repeatedly shooting his former wife until she died has asked the High Court to refer him to Chainama Hills Hospital so that psychiatrists can examine his mental state.

And the court has granted his wish, and trial in the murder case will only resume after Kenneth Makina’s mental condition is examined.

This is in a case Makina, 42, is facing two counts of murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

On February 13 last year, with intent to maim, destroy or disable, Makina allegedly caused grievous bodily harm on Eustone Kapotwe, his CLICK TO READ MORE