Accused rapist goes into hiding

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A 32-YEAR-OLD man of Indian origin who allegedly raped a woman whom he hired to wash his clothes has reportedly run away.

The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has issued a bench warrant against Patel Mubarak.

Magistrate Alice Walusiku yesterday ordered Mubarak’s sureties, Mubomba Kalaluka of house number 127 Kalomo Road in Chilenje South and Aureliano Banda of house number 30231 Chalala, to pay K5,000 each or face a two-month jail sentence.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/