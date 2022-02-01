‘Accused persons’ conduct delayed search at Amos Chanda properties’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AN investigations officer has told the court that the searches conducted at former State House spokesperson Amos Chanda’s houses were delayed because of the conduct of accused persons who also allegedly demeaned the probe team. Christopher Siwakwi, an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator, said at one of the houses, a search which should have taken about 25 minutes took an hour due to the conduct of accused persons.

This is in a case Chanda, his wife and his sister-in-law are accused of obstruction and using insulting language against law enforcers who went to search his properties. Chanda, 49, of Woodlands in Lusaka, is jointly charged with his 48-year-old wife, Mable, and his sister-in-law, Ruth Nakaundi, aged 37. In the first count, on October 27 last year, Chanda allegedly used insulting language against ACC officers. It is alleged in the second count that on the same day, Mable and Nakaundi used insulting language repeatedly against ACC officers which was likely to provoke the officers to break peace or commit an offence. The trio also allegedly obstructed and delayed ACC officers in their lawful exercise of searching house number 67 Elm Road, Woodlands. This was after the accused allegedly stated that the keys to the bedrooms were with another person purported to have travelled out of town.

When the case came up for continued trial yesterday, Mr Siwakwi narrated how he and other investigators conducted searches at Chanda’s properties. He said during a search in State Lodge, the officers found CLICK TO READ MORE