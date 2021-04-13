Accused denies stripping woman naked, attempting rape

27-YEAR-OLD man under trial before the Kabwe Magistrates Court has denied stripping a woman naked in an attempt to rape her.Giving his defence after

four witnesses, including the complainant, testified against him, Joseph Simwanza told the court that the woman agreed to have sex with him in a football

ground behind Kabwe High Court.Appearing before magistrate Catherine Mumba, the accused said before he was seen with the 27-year-old woman at

Kabwe Civic Centre, the two were at a football ground for their planned sexual encounter.Simwanza testified that he knew the complainant last year

and on March 10, 2021, they met in the morning near the Mukuyu Tree and they were together until night-time.“I knew her last year. I refuse that I wanted to rape her

because we were together in the [football] ground where we even started kissing each other.“Then she undressed for us to have sex and she asked me if

I had a condom. I told her I did not have [one], and she told me that she was HIV-positive,” he claimed.The accused said he became hesitant to have sex with her after she disclosed CLICK TO READ MORE