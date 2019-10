CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A LUSAKA farmer accused of being in possession of fake banknotes amounting to over K190,000 has told a magistrate that the money allegedly belongs to a pastor.

This is in a case Edward Mutale, 58, of Marapodi Township, is charged with unlawful possession of forged notes.

On September 26 this year, in Lusaka, Mutale allegedly had in his possession K197,900, knowing that the money was fake.