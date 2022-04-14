Accountability vital in CDF disbursement

WHILE the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been in existence since 1995, it has gained prominence following its mega increase from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency. The new dawn administration has increased CDF allocation to not only take resources closer to the people, but also widen the scope for its utilisation. The mammoth increase in allocations to the constituencies, especially peri-urban and rural areas, is designed to increase economic activities through youth and women programmes. CDF will solely be responsible for financing of community-based projects besides empowerment programmes. CDF will also cater for vulnerable yet viable pupils in boarding secondary schools and skills training centres. It is also expected to bankroll the construction and renovations of primary school classrooms, teachers’ houses, desks, rural clinics, staff houses, local courts, small bridges, clearance of canals, community boreholes, dip tanks and small dams.

Communities will prioritise projects to be funded from CDF according to their needs. Apart from increasing CDF, the new dawn administration has set a precedent of disbursing the allocations timely, unlike in the past when some constituencies went for years without receiving money. The Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) observed recently that there were significant difficulties in implementing CDF projects and questioned the logic in diverting such substantial funds away from local government. PMRC noted that the root problem is that CDF is essentially a flawed process, in existence largely due to political motivations and failings in existing systems of service delivery and development. For instance, between 2010 and 2011, only 73 percent of the 150 constituencies in Zambia were audited. Of these, 81 percent (88 constituencies) had audit queries. Of the K121.8 million allocated to these 88 constituencies as CDF, K35.5 million was under query, representing 29 percent of the funds available. In 2012 only 76 percent of the 150 constituencies in Zambia were audited. Of these, 61 percent (70 constituencies) had audit queries. Of the K70 million allocated to these 70 constituencies as CDF, K20.8 million was under query, representing 30 percent of the funds available. The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has developed new CDF guidelines, which have been shared with local authorities to help in the implementation of projects. The increase in the CDF has excited some sections of society who see CDF as a platform for getting rich quickly. As Government prepares to release K805 million, the second CDF allocation, by the first week of next month, it has warned that anyone who will misuse the money risks being recommended for suspension or dismissal. The second allocation will cater for April, May and June and will fund the various projects. Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said he has powers to recommend for the suspension or dismissal of a controlling officer to the Acting Secretary to the Cabinet for failing to prevent mismanagement of resources by councils or ministries. The beneficiaries should embrace CDF and be stewards of these funds intended to stimulate economic activities at grass-roots level. The huge sums of money never received or seen before in constituencies should translate into tangible development and not exaggerated expenditure to rip off the Treasury. The new dawn administration wants value-for-money undertakings in all the constituencies. There is need for integrity, transparency and honesty in the administration of CDF for the good of everyone in the constituencies. Nobody should be left behind.