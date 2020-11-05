Accountability a must

FINANCIAL irregularities in public entities have been a concern for decades. Over all these years, most, if not all, culprits got away with a mere warning or a slap on the wrist. It is good, therefore, that now no one will get away with violation of financial regulations.

There is evident unanimity that those that flout provisions of the Public Finance Management Act should be dealt with accordingly.

This desire to punish offenders has been there all these years but the intention was rarely, if at all, backed by action actually being taken. This manner of dealing with such cases seems to be over. The decision by Cabinet Office to actually take action against cited public service workers is precisely what must be done.

Clearly, the honeymoon is over for public service workers who may still think that public funds can be spent, or not spent, as one wishes. Anyone of these workers who thinks audits are an academic exercise had better think again.

With 25 controlling officers being charged after being cited in the latest Auditor General’s report and the COVID-19 interim findings, the message is clear: stick to financial regulations or face the consequences.

By any standards, 25 is too huge a number of controlling officers found at fault. Evidently, this is why Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti says Government is concerned.

Although these controlling officers are not guilty yet, there must be very good reasons why the Auditor General has cited them. They will explain themselves before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and appropriate recommendations made.

They should brace themselves for a torrid time when they face the PAC. The PAC chairperson, Howard Kunda, has already recommended prosecution for those that will be found guilty.

Whilst we hope that there will be plausible explanations from these controlling officers, they are unlikely to get any sympathetic voices should they be found wanting.

This, therefore, must be a lesson for all those in charge of public resources. If they have not learnt lessons yet from previous engagements with the PAC, they just might learn bigger lessons the hard way.

The Auditor General’s Office should also be commended for being as current as possible in its audits. It has acted swiftly on Government’s expectation to audit the COVID-19 expenditures. Within months, an interim audit is in place and Cabinet has just as swiftly acted on it. This is as it must be.

Let’s not go back to the years when reports on annual audits took two or more years to be tabled. Sometimes by then the culprits would have long left or covered their tracks.

It ought to be known, however, that the ultimate desire is not to punish anyone who flouts these regulations. The desire is to have zero audit queries. This is possible as has been exemplified by some provinces and spending agencies.

The audit report reveals that 37 controlling officers are adhering to the financial regulations, reflected in zero audit queries. This is good. The public service needs more of such workers.

More zero audits would draw confidence from the public and cooperating partners in the public service. Confidence in an entity begets support. This is what the public service should get – support from all possible partners.

When this happens, service delivery would improve in quantity and quality. This is what Zambia needs.

So, whilst being tough on erring controlling officers, those that score zero audit queries should be encouraged to keep in this lane. One in this position can so easily go astray and turn from being a shining example to being a total letdown.

This should not be allowed to happen. What should happen is a growth in the number of zero audit queries.