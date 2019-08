HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

MINISTER of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has cautioned the clergy to be transparent and accountable in the management of tithe and church offering made by their congregants.

And Kasama Archdiocese Bishop Ignitius Chama has assured that the Catholic Church will continue supporting Government in its development agenda and provision of social services.