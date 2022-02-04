Accommodative South chiefs ‘melt’ Veep’s heart

CATHERINE BWALYA, Bweengwa

VICE-PRESIDENT W.K. Mutale Nalumango says chiefs in Southern Province who have accommodated flood victims, most of whom are from other regions, have demonstrated "a real heart of unity". Chief Hamusonde of Monze and Chief Nalubamba of Namwala are the two traditional leaders who have provided space where the flood victims are being kept. And Mrs Nalumango commended traditional leaders for the role they are playing in mitigating the impact of the floods on victims. She said this yesterday when she paid a courtesy call on Chief Hamusonde of Bweengwa area in Monze district during her tour of flooded areas and temporary camps of the victims. Mrs Nalumango said it is impressive to see concerted efforts from traditional leaders in mitigating the disaster in the province. "It is not an easy undertaking but one that takes a real heart of unity to accommodate people who are coming from different parts of the country in the spirit of oneness, the way the chiefs did. "The United Party for National Development (UPND) government will continue in its trajectory of unifying the country into the true 'One Zambia One Nation' it was meant to be without disadvantaging anyone based on tribal lines," she said. Mrs Nalumango said the new dawn administration is committed to ensuring that development is spread to all parts of the country, including parts which previously had been disadvantaged. She regrets that the people of Bweengwa have for a long time been sidelined in terms of development, yet they played a significant role in attaining the country's independence. Ms Nalumango said President Hakainde Hichilema's administration will ensure that Bweengwa receives its fair share of development through construction of new schools, hospitals and provision of basic needs using the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF). "Time has come for the people of Bweengwa and the rest of the country to enjoy the real economic freedom promised and being